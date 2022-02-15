SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport police have arrested a suspect in Tuesday morning’s fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Economy Inn in the 5100 block of Westwood Park.
Romullus Noyes, 22, of Shreveport faces a charge of second-degree murder. Noyes was booked into the city jail just be before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Police responded to a shots fired call around 4 a.m. and found a man shot multiple times in the parking lot.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health where he died.
The fatal shooting is the ninth in the city so far this year.
The Economy Inn parking lot was the scene of a fatal shooting in August 2021.
And a third non-fatal shooting happened in September 2020.
