SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning at a west Shreveport motel.
One person was shot in the chest and died a short time later at Ochsner LSU Health.
Police say the alleged shooter is being questioned.
The call came in around 4 a.m. to the Economy Inn in the 5100 block of Westwood Park.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
