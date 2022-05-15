SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting near the Forest Oak Apartments in Shreveport Saturday night left one man injured. It happened on David Raines Road around 9 p.m.
According to police, a man was walking down the street, and was shot in the abdomen in a drive-by.
He was able to make it inside the Forest Oak Apartments and call 911.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
