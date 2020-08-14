GRAMBLING, La. - Grambling State University (GSU) police continue their investigation into a shooting on campus that happened late Thursday night.
Details are limited at this time, but police have confirmed the shooting with KTBS 3 News. Dispatch says that one person was hit and that the person is not a student. There is no word at this time on that person's condition.
Video is being distributed on social media platforms of a large fight just before what's believed are gunshots are heard. The scene is Sandle and Robinson streets.
A campus alert said "A firearm has been discharged on campus by Douglass and Pinchback. Please contact campus police at 274-2222 with any information." Douglass and Pinchback are residential halls.