SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are trying to piece together evidence in an overnight shooting in Shreveport.
The call came in about 12:30 a.m. Police found one person shot at a gas station near W. 70th and Buncombe Road. That victim, who had been shot twice in the arm, was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with any information about this case to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
