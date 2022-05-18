SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood left a man critically injured Tuesday night. It happened outside of a home in the 6200 block of Southern Avenue at E. 61st Street.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in critical condition.
Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.
Police have not released any information regarding a suspect at this time.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.