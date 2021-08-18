SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is dead and the search is on for his killer after a shooting Tuesday night.
It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 700 block of Navaho Trail in Shreveport's Cherokee Park neighborhood.
Early Wednesday, police said they do not have anyone in custody, but they are searching for a known person of interest.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
