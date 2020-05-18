SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was killed in a double shooting early Monday in Shreveport's Midway neighborhood.
About 2:15 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Woodford Street. When police arrived, they found a man dead inside the house. They say he'd been shot several times.
Minutes later, police received another shots fired call nearby on Melrose Street where a female suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police believe the woman was in the home on Woodford at the time of the shooting and escaped to a relative's home after being shot. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said they believe the man and woman were a couple.