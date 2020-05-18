SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was killed in a double shooting early Monday in Shreveport's Midway neighborhood.
About 2:15 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Woodford Street. When police arrived, they found a man dead inside the house. They say he'd been shot several times. His identity has not been released.
Thirteen minutes later, police received another shots fired call in the 7000 block of Melrose Street where a female suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police Cpl. Marcus Hines said the two shootings are connected. He said detectives believe the shootings were the result of a domestic dispute involving several people. Hines said police believe the female was shot at the scene of the fatal shooting on Woodford and then drove herself to Melrose Street.
Police were continuing their investigating Monday afternoon.