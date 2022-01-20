SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have launched an investigation into a shooting that occurred early Thursday at a gas station in west Shreveport. It happened at the Sunoco convenience store in the 5400 block of W. 70th Street.
The KTBS 3 News crew on the scene found at least 19 evidence markers on the ground.
Details are limited, but police say one male was shot while purchasing items at the store. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with life threatening injuries.
Police say the gunman was about 5' 5" and wearing dark clothing.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.