SHREVEPORT, La. - A carjacking early Tuesday led to a shooting in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.
According to police, the victim was at AK's Clark gas station in the 4000 block of Jewella just north of I-20 when he was approached by four men who took his truck and shot him in the leg. It happened about 12:30 a.m.
He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with non life threatening injuries.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
