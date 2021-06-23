1 wounded in shooting at Shreveport Apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was injured when multiple shots were fired late Tuesday in north Shreveport. It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of N. Market at the Lakefront Apartments.
At one point, nearly a dozen units were on the scene. Police told KTBS 3's Brandy Campbell that the person was hit in the chest. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health. There's no word on his condition.
Meanwhile, police were interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. They say multiple buildings and vehicles were hit by gunfire. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.
