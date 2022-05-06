SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are searching early Friday for the person responsible for an overnight shooting at a local bar.
According to police, it happened around midnight at Time Out Sports Bar in the 9,000 block of Mansfield Road.
Details are limited, but Police told KTBS 3 News that one person was shot and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
