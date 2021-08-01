SHREVEPORT, La- An 18-year-old girl was shot several times leaving her with life-threatening injuries on Sunday.
Shreveport police and firefighters responded to the shooting just before 6 p.m. on W. 77th Street in Shreveport.
When First Responders arrived, they found the victim sitting in a car that was parked in a driveway. Police said she was shot several times in her upper body and in her back. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.
Several shell casings were marked on the scene at the end of the driveway.
No suspects or witnesses have been identified yet.
If you have any information on a possible suspect in this shooting, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 to leave an anonymous tip.