SHREVEPORT, La. - A child's birthday party turned into the scene of a shooting Wednesday night in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood.
Shreveport Police told KTBS 3 News that an argument broke out about 9:30 p.m. between two men in the 5500 block of Beinville. They both pulled out a gun and shot each other.
Police say one of the men was able to travel about a mile away, to the 4700 block of Rightway Avenue in Werner Park. He was found lying in the road, shot in the back.
According to police, both men were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, one of them severely injured.