SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shots fired call that left two people injured and two vehicles damaged late Tuesday. The call came in at midnight to the Westwood Village Apartments at 6777 Rasberry Lane. That's just south of Interstate 20 and west of 3132.
Minutes after the shooting, police say two brothers arrived at Ochsner LSU Health with a gunshot wounds to their leg, both have non-life threatening injuries.
Back at the scene, shell casings littered the ground near the damaged vehicles, one of which had its window shot out.
Officers are now searching for the person or persons responsible for the shooting.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
