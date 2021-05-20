SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have launched an investigation in a double shooting Wednesday night that left two people dead.
It happened at the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street.
Police were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. That's where they found two people dead.
No information has been released at this time regarding suspect or a motive. The identities of those killed has not been released.
