SHREVEPORT, La. - More than a dozen emergency units raced to Hollywood Avenue at Monkhouse Drive early Friday morning when shots rang out at the entrance to Shreveport Regional Airport.
Police said people in multiple vehicles fired the shots. At least one person was hit by a bullet, another may have been hit by a vehicle and a third was taken into custody. The injuries appeared to be non life-threatening.
The shooting remains under investigation.
