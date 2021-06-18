shots fired scene

1 injured, 1 in custody after shots fired near entrance to Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. - More than a dozen emergency units raced to Hollywood Avenue and Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport early Friday when shots rang out. It happened near the Shreveport Regional Airport just before 3:30 a.m.

Police told KTBS 3 News that people in multiple vehicles fired the shots. At least one person was hit by a bullet, another may have been hit by a vehicle and a third was taken into custody. The injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

The airport remains open.

