SHREVEPORT, La. - More than a dozen emergency units raced to Hollywood Avenue and Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport early Friday when shots rang out. It happened near the Shreveport Regional Airport just before 3:30 a.m.
Police told KTBS 3 News that people in multiple vehicles fired the shots. At least one person was hit by a bullet, another may have been hit by a vehicle and a third was taken into custody. The injuries appear to be non life-threatening.
The incident remains under investigation.
The airport remains open.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.