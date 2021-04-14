SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is underway for the person responsible for a shooting Tuesday evening at Northside Villa Apartments. That's in the 4500 block of North Market in Shreveport.
Police say it was about 9:30 when two people were hit. One of the victims had non life threatening injuries. There's one word on the extent of injuries of the second victims.
Call police right away if you have any information about this crime.
- - - - -
