SHREVEPORT, La. - Two males were transported to the hospital following a shooting at the Canaan Village Apartments on Patzman Street and North Holtzman Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Shreveport police said one suffered life threatening injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries.
Eight Shreveport Fire Department units and 10 Shreveport Police Department units responded to the scene.
There is no information on a suspect at this time.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.