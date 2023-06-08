SHREVEPORT, La. - Two men could be facing decades in prison if convicted of the rape charges leveled against them.
Back on Nov. 12, Shreveport police were contacted in reference to an incident that allegedly occurred in the 2600 block of Sevier Street. A parent told officers her 17-year-old son had been sexually assaulted by two older men.
After further investigation, detectives with the Shreveport Police Sex Crime office arrested Tyrone Pickrom, 47, and Damarquis Davis, 34, for second degree rape on Wednesday. If convicted the two could face up to forty years in prison.