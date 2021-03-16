SHREVEPORT, La - Two men wounded in a shooting Monday night have been arrested after exchanging gun fire with those inside a home in the 600 block of Sugarleaf Trail.
Police were called to Shreveport Fire Station 9 on St. Vincent Avenue where they found Toronco Loston, 25, and Jaylen Pierre, 19.
Pierre and Loston face one count each of principal to illegal discharge of weapons and one count of principal to aggravated criminal damage to property.
Loston’s remains in stable condition and Pierre sustained a non-life-threatening injury to the lower leg. Both individuals will be booked into the Shreveport City Jail after being discharged from the hospital.
The investigation is continuing.