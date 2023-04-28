NATCHITOCHES, La. - A second suspect has been arrested in connection a homicide in Natchitoches back in December of 2022.
RELATED ARTICLE - Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Melissa Place
The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Johnathan Robinson, 27, of Natchitoches, for second degree murder.
John Hickman III, 28, of Campti, was arrested in March for principle to second degree murder and principle to attempted second degree murder.
Both are in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
On Dec. 24, 2022, Natchitoches police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight in the 200 block of Melissa Place. They found Loyd Brown Jr., 27, and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.