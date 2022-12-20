SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive.
According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other people on foot opened fire on the vehicle with various sized weapons. As many as eight cars may have been hit.
Police say one person was hit in the knee and another was grazed on the face. Both were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non life-threatening injuries.
The search continues for suspects in the shooting.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
