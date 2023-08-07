SHREVEPORT, La. - A violent confrontation in Shreveport Saturday night has led to two arrests.
Police say it was shortly before 11 p.m. when they responded to a call of a shooting in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive. Officers say a female was armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at another woman after a dispute.
Authorities say Najah Phillips, 28, reportedly struck Latangie Noiel, 26, in the head with an object. Noiel then reportedly pulled a gun and fired shots at Phillips. No one was seriously injured in the incident.
Noiel was arrested by patrol officers and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Phillips as arrested for one count of aggravated battery.