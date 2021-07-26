SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people were sent to the hospital early Monday after a fight and shooting. It happened just before 1 a.m. at Hollywood and Broadway in the city's Mooretown neighborhood.
Shreveport police say a group of women were fighting when one got her gun and began shooting. Two women were hit and taken to the hospital. They're expected to be OK.
Police says they have the suspect detained. There's no word on possible charges.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.