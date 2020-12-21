SHREVEPORT, La. - Bullets were flying early Monday in yet another shooting in Shreveport.
Police say two people were hit while driving at Illinois and Kennedy in the city's Mooretown neighborhood. They were rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. It's not clear if those drivers were the intended targets.
A police detective told KTBS 3 News more than 50 shell casings littered the ground after the shooting. They say they do not have any suspect information at this time.
If you have any information on who may have pulled the trigger, call Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.
