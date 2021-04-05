SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are working to piece together events leading up to what they call a possible drive-by shooting in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood. It was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Spruce Street.
Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that two people were shot, one in the arm and the other in the foot. Both are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
Officers on the scene said the victims drove themselves to the hospital.
Police are still looking for the person responsible.
