SHREVEPORT, La. - A dispute overnight in Shreveport led to multiple injuries in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.
Details are very limited because police say cooperation by those involved is limited.
It happened on Lakehurst between Hearne and Bowie shortly after midnight. There were also two scenes in the area that police were investigating.
Police say a man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder and a woman was treated at the scene for her injuries she sustained during the altercation.
The investigation continues.