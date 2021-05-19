SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Heights neighborhood was the scene of a shooting Tuesday night that left two people injured. It happened in the 1800 block of Cheatham Street, not far from Midway and Linwood.
Details remain limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that police responded a little before 10 p.m.
One man and one woman were shot. The man is said to have life threatening injuries. Both took themselves to the hospital.
There's no word at this time on any suspects or a motive for the shooting.
