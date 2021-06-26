SHREVEPORT, La- Over 20 units of police and paramedics responded to a shooting at the Old Salem Village Apartments on Saturday evening.
When police arrived at the scene on Buncombe Road around 8 p.m., they found 19-year-old Melvin Williams who was shot multiple times. An officer performed CPR on Williams until an ambulance arrived on scene.
According to the Caddo Parish Coroner, Williams died just before 9 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health.
Police told KTBS that there was a fight that led to gunfire. As of now, no word on a suspect.