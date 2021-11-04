SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have identified a suspect wanted in a triple homicide Thursday morning in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Police are searching for Barry Rigsby, 36. His is wanted on three counts of second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $3 million.
Rigsby is believed to be driving a burgundy Dodge Journey.
A relative identified the victims to KTBS as Adriana Perry Rigsby, 28, wife of suspect, her son, Xavier Perry, 12, and her brother Joshua Perry, 18, who lived in home.
The relative said Barry ‘Rico’ Rigsby was still living in home. Xavier was stepson.
Police say a woman went to the home just before 2 a.m. to check on the residents and found the bodies.
Investigator said the shooting was the results of a domestic dispute.
Police are asking anyone with information on Rigsby’s whereabouts to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to Rigsby’s arrest.