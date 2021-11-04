SHREVEPORT, La. - Police were on the scene of a triple homicide Thursday morning in Shreveport while the search was on for the alleged killer. The scene is in the 400 block of W. 82nd Street near Linwood Avenue.
KTBS 3 News has learned that all three have been shot and one of them is a 12-year-old. The bodies were found in a home by a woman shortly before 2 a.m. Police say she was there checking on a family member. Authorities say she found the back door open. When she went inside, she found a male, a female, and the child dead. Police say the killings appear to be domestic in nature.
The suspected gunman, who police say has a history of violence, is believed to be driving a burgundy Dodge Journey and is considered armed and dangerous.
We have a crew on the scene and we'll provide more information on air and online as we learn more.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.