SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a violent Tuesday night across Shreveport and now several people are dead. Police worked multiple shootings, all within about an hour.
According to police, the first shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Mandelane Street in Mooretown. Police say two black SUVs pulled up to a man and started shooting. The victim was then taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries.
The second shooting was at 9:13 p.m. in the 200 block of Wall Street in the Highland neighborhood. After being shot once, that victim then ran to an alley in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. The gunman followed and shot him two more times in the lower body. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The third shooting happened two minutes later in the 2100 block of Francais Street in Southern Hills. A man rushed at a woman, who then shot the man in what police say was self defense. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
The final shooting in this string of violence happened at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection at Patzman Street and North Holtzman Avenue. A man was walking with his girlfriend when someone drove up in a dark colored car and started shooting. The man who was walking was hit. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was later pronounced dead. The woman was not hurt. The gunman got away.
Police did not say whether any of these shootings are related or if any of the shooters have been detained. If anyone has any information call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.