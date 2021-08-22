SHREVEPORT, La- Three people died after they were shot near Linwood Avenue & West 70th Street, in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men and a woman were shot by a suspect driving a white truck or SUV. The suspect fired at the back of a silver car and a blue car. The two men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.
The female was a back seat passenger of the silver car. The driver of the silver car ran into the back of the blue car and kept towards East 70th Street. The driver stopped the car in an oncoming traffic lane when he noticed his passenger was shot. Police stopped to check on the people inside the car and learned the female was shot. She died on location, near Gilbert Drive.
The driver told police where the shooting happened, connecting the two crime scenes.