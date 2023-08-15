SHREVEPORT, La. - Three people are recovering after a shooting early Tuesday in the 3800 block of Cleveland. That's in the city's Mooretown neighborhood.
Multiple shell casing were found on the ground near the victims. There's no word on what led to the shooting.
Police say the injuries are believed to be non life threatening.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
