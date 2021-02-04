SHREVEPORT, La. - A child shot in the head is puzzling investigators. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Bernice Circle in the West Cedar Grove area of Shreveport.
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond was on the scene.
"We do have several witnesses, I wouldn't say in custody, but we are going to interview them. It does appear that this happened inside the home and not a drive by shooting from the outside but we are not sure what happened inside the home at this time," Raymond said.
The child was sent to Ochsner LSU Health. Raymond says she is stable but has life threatening injuries.