SHREVEPORT, La. A 3-year-old girl shot in the head Wednesday night has died.
Two people are now in custody.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Mykeydrea Brown died at 7:17 a.m. this morning at Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport.
Shreveport police arrested 20-year-old Trevonte J. Brown, Thursday night, charging him with one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Detectives identified Brown as Mykeydrea's father.
Friday morning, SPD arrested Lashunta Taylor, 25, on a charge of obstruction of justice. Detectives said she is Brown's girlfriend.
Violent crimes investigators said Brown left a loaded gun unattended at the home. Police said the toddler was able to grab and discharge the gun.
Under Louisiana Law, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile carries a maximum penalty of up to 40 years if convicted.
Brown and Taylor have been booked into the Shreveport City Jail.