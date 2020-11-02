SHREVEPORT, La. - A third suspect in the death of Green Oaks football star Minnion Jackson was behind bars Monday morning at the Caddo Correctional Center.
Kendrick Moore, 29, along with Kolby Moore, 20, and La'Travion Anderson, 20, are accused in the shooting death of the 17-year-old on Aug. 26.
Officers say Jackson was driving on I-220 near North Market when an SUV pulled up behind him and someone in the vehicle started shooting.
Kendrick Moore faces a charge of second-degree murder and a $1 million bond.