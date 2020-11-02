Kendrick Moore

SHREVEPORT, La. - A third suspect in the death of Green Oaks football star Minnion Jackson was behind bars Monday morning at the Caddo Correctional Center.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Kendrick Moore, 29, along with Kolby Moore, 20, and La'Travion Anderson, 20, are accused in the shooting death of the 17-year-old on Aug. 26. 

Moore and Anderson
Jackson

Minnion Jackson

Officers say Jackson was driving on I-220 near North Market when an SUV pulled up behind him and someone in the vehicle started shooting.

Kendrick Moore faces a charge of second-degree murder and a $1 million bond.

1
0
0
1
7

Tags



Load comments