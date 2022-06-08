BOSSIER CITY, La. - Four people, including three juveniles, are facing charges after a shooting last week in Bossier City. Police say it happened Friday afternoon, June 3, in the 4900 block of Dahlia Drive.
Authorities say when they arrived on scene they found a 17 year old male with gunshot wounds to both legs. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Medical Center where he's expected to recover.
Arrested in connection with the shooting are:
- Corey Sullivan, 22, of Shreveport, arrested and charged with 3 counts of attempted 1st degree murder. He was booked with a bond amount at $600,000.
- A 17 year old from Bossier City arrested and charged with 2 counts of attempted 1st degree murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He was booked into the Ware Detention Center with a bond amount at $595,000.
- A 17 year old from Bossier City was arrested and charged with 3 counts of attempted 1st degree murder. He was booked into the Ware Detention Center with a bond amount at $250,000.
- A 16 year old from Bossier City was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He was booked into the Ware Detention Center with a bond amount at $95,000.
The investigation continues.