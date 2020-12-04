SHREVEPORT, La. - A man's hunting season might have just ended after his $5,000 custom deer stand was stolen.
Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies said the deer stand went missing Nov. 25 or Nov. 26 on the owner's land near the 7100 block of Sentell Road, on the Shreveport side of Bossier Parish.
According to the owner, several people in the area told him that they saw someone in a white pickup tow the deer stand away on Nov. 26.
Anyone with information on the theft should contact Bossier CrimeStoppers at 318-424-4100.