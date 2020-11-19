SHREVEPORT, La. - Rape, murder and criminal property damage make up the indictments returned Wednesday by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury.
Second-degree murder indictments were returned against Lonnie L. James, Tatianna Jenell Burns, Quinterrius D. Brown and Albert Z. Jones Jr.
Victrick Frazier-Johnson is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, and Quinterrius D. Brown is also charged with two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.
Lonnie L. James, 58, of Bossier City, is charged in connection with the July 27-28 slaying of Antiqua Shereba Faulkner James, 44, the wife of Lonnie James. She shot several times in the head.
Tatianna Jenell Burns, 39, of Shreveport, is charged in connection with the June 5 death of 18-month-old Angel Nicole Wong, who was under Burns' foster care. Angel suffered traumatic head injuries.
Quinterrius D. Brown, 19, is charged along with Albert Z. Jones, 20, in connection with the Aug. 26 death of Michael Rashard Coleman. Coleman, 29, was shot multiple times at an apartment in the 700 block of West 68th Street in Cedar Grove. He later died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. Jones and Brown are from Shreveport.
Brown's separate charges of aggravated criminal property damage stem from damage to the apartment. The damage put the lives of two other people in danger.
Due to the nature of the crimes for which he is charged, the indictment for Victrick Frazier-Johnson is under seal.