SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for a group of carjackers who stole a sports car early Saturday morning in Shreveport.
Police told KTBS 3 News it happened just before 4 a.m. at the Swoop's gas station at 109 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
Authorities say the five men were armed with pistols and rifles when they approached the driver of 2019 silver Camaro convertible. The driver wasn't injured.
Police say they took the car and escaped on Interstate 20.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
