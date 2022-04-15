SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators are asking the public’s help to identify a person believed to be an additional suspect in the shooting of a store clerk in the 6300 block of Jefferson Paige Road back on April 6. They have already arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the shooting.
RELATED ARTICLE - Suspect arrested in convenience store shooting in west Shreveport
Police are asking anyone with information about this case and anyone who can identify this man to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.