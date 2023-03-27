POWHATAN, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting homicide in Powhatan that has claimed the life of a Sabine Parish man. An ongoing search for the suspect by Natchitoches, Sabine and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Offices is continuing according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Willa Point Apartments in the 1400 block of La. Highway 1 North in Powhatan.
While responding to the scene, deputies learned that a gunshot victim was being transported by private vehicle to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
Deputies learned through witnesses, a suspect involved in the shooting identified as Jacoby Javon “Cobi” Forte, 20, of Mansfield armed with a handgun, was on the run.
As the investigation progressed, detectives learned Jalan Dunte McGee, 19, of Zwolle was pronounced dead about 2 p.m. The body was taken to Shreveport for an autopsy.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Sheriff Stuart Wright said criminal arrest warrants have been issued and signed by a 10th Judicial District Judge for the arrest of Forte for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.
Forte who is on felony probation was convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm in March of 2023 in Sabine Parish.
Forte has ties to Mansfield, Stanley and Zwolle in DeSoto and Sabine parishes.
Forte, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a homicide suspect in Natchitoches Parish.
If you see Forte, please do not approach him. Contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432, 357-7851, or your nearest law enforcement agency.
You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for the arrest of the offender. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. It is not a law enforcement agency.
Detectives are not releasing the motive for the shooting at this time pending the ongoing and active investigation.