SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators have arrested Emmanuel Black, 19, for his alleged involvement in the April 16 shooting death of Zynashaia Fielding.
Fielding was found by responding officers and EMS suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside on her vehicle at Corbitt and Mansfield Road. She was pronounced dead on scene by Shreveport Fire Department.
RELATED ARTICLE - Deadly Easter in Shreveport with 2 women killed
In the following weeks detectives were able to develop a suspect and on Wednesday, Emmanuel Black was booked into city jail on a second-degree murder charge.
-----
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.