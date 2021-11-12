SHREVEPORT, La. - A suspect in connection with the fatal shooting at Grambling State University has now been arrested.
State police say there is evidence that links Ahmed Green to the homecoming celebration shooting.
Green was arrested in Shreveport on different, unrelated charges and he is now booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center, on charges of first degree murder, and of attempted first degree murder.
Louisiana State police say they suspect others are also involved but they have yet to make any other arrests.