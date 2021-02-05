Trevonte Brown

SHREVEPORT, La. - An arrest has been made in connection with Wednesday's shooting of a 3-year-old on Bernice Circle in Shreveport.

Police have charged Trevonte J. Brown, 20, with one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in connection with the shooting.

Violent crimes investigators said Brown left a loaded gun unattended at the home. Police said the child was able to grab and discharge the gun causing a nearly fatal injury.

This investigation is still active and on-going. The child is in stable condition, police said Friday.

