NATCHITOCHES, La. - Police in Natchitoches are investigating a homicide.
Officers say Irvin Remo, 26, was shot inside a home in the 1100 block of Berry Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police arrested Alvin Brown, 27, for the killing. He is charged with second degree murder and is behind bars at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with additional information should contact NPD at (318) 352-8101.
-----
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.